Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC told to relocate polling station in 24hrs

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:00hrs | Views
A LOCAL human rights group has given the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) a 24-hour ultimatum to relocate its polling station at the Dzivarasekwa Presidential Guard Barracks in Harare to a reasonable distance, arguing the current location was not conducive for free and fair elections.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), in a petition to Zec, yesterday also demanded that the polling station be renamed, arguing the current name caused reasonable apprehension to the registered voters.

"We do note that you indicate that the polling station will not be set up inside the confines of the Presidential Guard Army Barracks, but a reasonable distance outside the army barracks.

"This is a progressive move as registered voters who had inspected the voters' roll had done so within the confines of the army barracks and indeed there was reasonable apprehension that the polling station would be situated at the same location for the July 30, 2018 elections," ZLHR said in a letter to Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

While appreciating the move by Zec, the group still raised concerns on the naming of the polling station as well as its proximity to the cantonment areas in relation to provisions of the Defence Act in particular.

"We are, however, concerned that the polling station continues to be identified as the Presidential Guard Tent. We are of the view that a neutral name would have been more appropriate, for instance, identifying the polling station with the name of the street where it is located. Naming the polling station after the name of an army barracks can still cause reasonable apprehension to the registered voter and this is in contravention of section 51(1b)(d).

"Further, the Defence Act prohibits entry into cantonments [section 90(1)(2)] and further penalises loitering outside a cantonment within 10 metres of the demarcated boundary. In the interest of the safety of the voters. We therefore, implore your good offices to assure that the location will not lead to any violation of the provisions of the Defence Act as well as the Electoral Act," the letter added.

Loitering around a prohibited distance of a cantonment area is punishable by "a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment".

In her response to the query by ZLHR early this month, Chigumba argued the polling station was not going to be established inside the barracks.

"Please be advised that the polling station referred to will not be set-up inside the confines of the Presidential Guard Army Barracks, but a reasonable distance outside the army barracks in conformity with the provisions of the law. This will ensure accessibility to the polling station by all voters registered to vote at that polling station as well as by election agents and observers without the formalities of security vetting that are ordinarily associated with entering cantonment areas," she said.

The ZLHR urged Zec to publicise the change of the name to the polling station to an "appropriate one".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Morningside 3beds $120 000

2009 toyota hiace

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Plate compactor for hire

Shoe covering, accessories

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

60 mins ago | 799 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 989 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1745 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2118 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4342 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1128 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days