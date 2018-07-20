Biti challenges ballot paper design in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION People's Democratic Party party leader Tendai has taken the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and its chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba to court seeking an order to stop the elections management body from posting ballot papers for the presidential election to applicants who have applied for postal voting and to redesign the ballot paper.Biti, through his lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara filed an urgent chamber application in the Electoral Court on Wednesday 18 July 2018 seeking an order to stay the use of the current presidential ballot paper designed and printed by Zec and for the elections management body to take make corrective measures ahead of the July 30 polls.He argued that the way Zec designed the ballot paper for the presidential election gives unfair prominence to Zanu-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of his rivals, including MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa.The party also demanded access to the final voters' roll.