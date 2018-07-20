Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Justice Chigumba to face tribunal

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:02hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba might soon be brought before a tribunal to face allegations of dishonesty, misconduct and incompetence following a petition sent to the Judicial Service Commission by a Kwekwe-based political activist.

Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, a prominent Kwekwe based activist, delivered his petition to Chief Justice Luke Malaba's office on July 17 and the secretariat at the top judge's office acknowledged receipt of the document the same day.

Moyo, in his petition, claimed that Justice Chigumba had of late allegedly behaved most dishonourably in the manner she handled preparations for this month's general elections, adding there was need to urgently investigate and find out if she was still suitable to continue holding on to a public office.

He cited a number of incidences where he claimed Justice Chigumba allegedly misconducted herself.

"She has availed the Zec database to Zanu-PF, contrary to provisions of the law. In doing so, she has not only breached the law, but has unnecessarily exposed her hand by showing favouritism to Zanu-PF. The act of allowing Zanu-PF to access the database has compromised the integrity of the voters' roll and prejudiced the whole conduct of the harmonised elections," Moyo said.

"She has in this regard exposed the private and confidential details of the entire citizenry to men and women of questionable standing. In view of the violent history of this country, the information is now being used as a soft form of voter intimidation."

He also accused her of failing to show transparency in the printing of the ballot paper.

"There is evidence that Justice Chigumba has imported compromised ballot paper from Russia. The intention behind the use of that ballot paper is to negate the expression of the will of Zimbabweans in a manner that I am able to electronically demonstrate. Her insistence in keeping the ballot paper away from everyone but Zanu-PF has made me very afraid," Moyo said.

"The manner in which she has designed the ballot paper is a poor attempt at putting Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu-PF presidential candidate) into a position of undue advantage and is contrary to the provisions of the law, which requires that all details be contained in a single column and not the two that she has settled for."

Moyo alleged Chigumba has appeared in public adorned in a scarf, which is the signature of Mnangagwa, a contestant in the upcoming elections.

"The explanation that has come from her and her officials on the subject has been inconsistent and betray a guilty state of mind," Moyo said.

"Justice Chigumba has misinterpreted basic provisions of the law in a manner that suggests that she is grossly ignorant of the law. That calls into question her suitability to remain a judge. Her erroneous views on clear provisions of the law are so outrageous in their defiance of basic common cannons of interpretation and logic that the sustainable impression is given that she has not earned even a basic law degree."

He also alleged Justice Chigumba recently presided over the police postal voting scandal in which police officers were reportedly made to vote in front of their superiors.

"Justice Chigumba has been arrogant in a most inflammatory and indecorous manner. Her choice of words and decorum is not befitting that of a judge. For instance, in rubbishing the complaints that have been raised against her conduct; she has indicated that she needs nothing less than an earthquake to take time to listen to those concerns."

JSC is yet to respond to the petition.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Morningside 3beds $120 000

2009 toyota hiace

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Plate compactor for hire

Shoe covering, accessories

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

60 mins ago | 799 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 989 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1743 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2117 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4342 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1127 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2189 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 697 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days