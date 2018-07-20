Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru in private cemetery plan

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:03hrs | Views
A GWERU-BASED private land developer has submitted a proposal to partner proprietors of Harare's Glen Forest Memorial Park and set up an upmarket burial site at the council-owned Mutasa Cemetery.

Acting town clerk Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe said the proposal was made by True Destination Investments.

"True Destination Investments made proposals to council that it turns a portion of Mutasa Cemetery into a private cemetery," Chikwekwe said at a recent ordinary council meeting. "If established, that special area would be like Glen Forest in Harare."

Councillors at the meeting, however, unanimously agreed that although the idea was noble, council could not let out part of Mutasa Cemetery and neither could it offer its land for such purposes, but that alternative space on State land would be suitable.

The proposal for a private cemetery comes after residents recently raised concern about the dilapidated state of the municipality's graveyards, where overgrown grass and water logging have become the order of the day.

In a related development, council recently revealed that its workers and some members of the public were hoarding graves at Mtapa Cemetery for speculative purposes.

The speculators were reportedly selling the graves for between $500 and $700 each, with a grave costing between $20 and $30 if bought from council.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gweru, #Cemetery, #Plan

Comments

