Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA boss 'swindles' pensioners

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:07hrs | Views
National Social Security Authority (NSSA) strategic executive assistant, James Tirivavi Chiuta yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of swindling pensioners of $31 727 500 in botched land deals.

Chiuta (35), who is already on remand on another $89 million fraud case, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Milton Serima, who remanded him out of custody on the same bail conditions of the previous case.

When he appeared on the $89 million fraud allegations last month, Chiuta paid $1 000 bail and was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court.

Allegations are that in September 2016, NSSA and National Building society (NBS) convened a strategic meeting, whose resolutions mandated NBS to provide 10 000 low-cost housing developments countrywide.

Roadshows were conducted countrywide headed by engineer Silas Mukono with a view to identify willing partners for engagements.

The team allegedly identified 14 possible projects out of which they selected five projects to kick-start the programme and these are Victoria Range in Masvingo, Denver township (Bulawayo), Mkoba (Gweru), Dulibadzimu (Beitbridge) and Emganwini (Bulawayo).

It is alleged on July 25 last year, NBS treasurer Latifa Kassim forwarded five projects to NSSA chief strategic investment officer Chakanyuka Nziradzemhuka for funding by NSSA at a total of $80 991 200.

On August 24, Chiuta responded to Kassim by emailing his own five projects with a total cost of $78 827 500.

It is alleged Chiuta's justification of his own projects was that NBS projects had insufficient information for approval by the NSSA board.

The State alleges Zvishavane and Gweru projects failed to materialise, as the contractors, Globeny Construction and N-Frays, claimed ignorance of the awards.

Investigations revealed that N-Frays and Globeny, who were purportedly awarded the tender to implement the Zvishavane and Gweru projects, were not aware of the awards and neither had they submitted the proposals for the said projects.

Furthermore, Shabanie-Mashava Mines chief executive officer Chirandu Dlembeu and Gweru's Shropshire Farm owner Shorayi Zondo stated that they never entered into any agreements with either NBS/NSSA or the said companies for any projects implementation on their respective land.

It is alleged as a result of Chiuta's actions, NSSA was potentially prejudiced $31 727 500.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale in nketa 7

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Stands

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

1 hr ago | 823 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1184 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1756 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2121 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5035 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4346 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1133 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2194 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 699 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days