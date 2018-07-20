Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra loses VAT battle to lawyers

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:10hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has lost a High Court case in which it was seeking to compel the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) to pay value added tax (VAT) on income earned from fees and subscriptions levied on lawyers.

LSZ argued it was exempt from paying VAT on subscriptions, practicing certificate fees and professional development fees in terms of Section 11B of the VAT Act, an arrangement also approved by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

This follows a dispute (HC 6324/16) (HH409/18) that had arisen between the tax collector and LSZ, with Zimra arguing the lawyers representative body was liable for VAT on income it realised from charging its members for services in terms of the VAT Act.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Business Weekly
More on: #Zimra, #Lawyers, #VAT

Comments

Shared student accommodation

Pelandaba west houses

House for sale in nketa 7

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Dstv supply & installation

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Morningside 3beds $120 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

56 mins ago | 748 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1730 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2109 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4975 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4311 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1116 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2178 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days