Harare-Chitungwiza rail project back on track
20 Jul 2018 at 08:11hrs | Views
Zimbabwe has revived plans to construct a railway line linking Harare and Chitungwiza as it seeks an efficient and reliable public transportation system between the two urban centres.
Desmond Matete, head (infrastructure projects) at Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, said the railway line was among the bank's priority projects in the short to medium term.
More to follow...
Source - Business Weekly