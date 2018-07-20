Chamisa, Mnangagwa snub crucial peace meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa snubbed an interface meeting of all presidential candidates convened by the civil society in Harare yesterday to foster peace ahead of the crunch July 30 elections.Both were conspicuous by their absence at the Jesuit-run in Mt Pleasant.The high-profile meeting had been organised by the Catholic Church-run Silveira House to enable the 23 presidential contestants in this year's elections to interact as part of efforts to foster multi-party democracy in the country.Both protagonists had, according to the organisers, initially confirmed attendance to the interface in Harare before making an 11th-hour volte face citing "pressing commitments".The meeting eventually attracted a handful of presidential aspirants, among them People's Rainbow Coalition candidate Joice Mujuru who left in a huff and without speaking, Coalition of Democrats' Elton Mangoma, Nkosana Moyo of the Alliance for People's Agenda and MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu.