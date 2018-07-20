Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Mnangagwa snub crucial peace meeting

by Staff reporter
20 Jul 2018 at 08:14hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa snubbed an interface meeting of all presidential candidates convened by the civil society in Harare yesterday to foster peace ahead of the crunch July 30 elections.

Both were conspicuous by their absence at the Jesuit-run in Mt Pleasant.

The high-profile meeting had been organised by the Catholic Church-run Silveira House to enable the 23 presidential contestants in this year's elections to interact as part of efforts to foster multi-party democracy in the country.

Both protagonists had, according to the organisers, initially confirmed attendance to the interface in Harare before making an 11th-hour volte face citing "pressing commitments".
 
The meeting eventually attracted a handful of presidential aspirants, among them People's Rainbow Coalition candidate Joice Mujuru who left in a huff and without speaking, Coalition of Democrats' Elton Mangoma, Nkosana Moyo of the Alliance for People's Agenda and MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2005 nissan navara

Shoe covering, accessories

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Morningside 3beds $120 000

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

59 mins ago | 783 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 983 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2114 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5001 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4329 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1121 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2186 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days