Baba Jukwa names Chigumba's Zanu-PF sexual partner

by Ndou Paul

Zimbabwe needs men and women of integrity to lead our constitutional bodies. Chigumba is not a woman of integrity or moral conviction. She has proven to be a Zanu PF puppet who was placed in the ZEC chair because, like Mudede and Makarau, she's ready and willing to play ball. 5/8 pic.twitter.com/bIji9B2oJr — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 20, 2018

These allegations expose me to the real possibility of prolonged and expensive legal action. Chigumba and Chitando have the money and influence. I have the truth, which they know. My work has been thorough and I am able and ready to defend it in a court of law, any time. 6/8 — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 20, 2018

Chigumba is a judge of the High Court and she knows the implications of perjuring herself. If she denies and I prove, she is finished. Chigumba knows that her sexual relationship with Chitando is a fact. Her silence in the face of a screaming scandal is a testament to this. 7/8 — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 20, 2018

So, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has a sexual relationship with Zanu PF cabinet minister Winston Chitando. This presents a clear conflict of interest: if Zanu PF loses the election her lover will lose his job. She must do the right thing and resign. Ndatenda. 8/8 pic.twitter.com/m7CGQGJCw9 — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 20, 2018

