Compelling reasons why young people should vote for ED

by Dr Masimba Mavaza

The Zimbabwean economy has been in a coma for a long time and President E.D. Mnangagwa has cast a bright light on the country's fortunes as he puts the economy over politics since assuming the presidency.In normal circumstances the seven months would have been months of cleansing the political field.Despite the looming elections, ED has put his effort on Zimbabwe's recovery process giving the youths a future which they had almost lost.For the first time in 37 years Zimbabwe has enjoyed a campaign period which violence free except for the cowardly terrorist attack at the President's rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.There hasn't been any insults from the leadership. The violent slogans have been removed and it's only the MDC which is peddling violence.This paradigm shift has endeared him to Zimbabwean voters as many seek a leader who understands their needs.The youth have seen that the new dispensation under the leadership of Cde E.D. Mnangagwa is youth and economics-oriented.Cde E.D. has focused on opening up Zimbabwe for business, creating jobs, modernizing the public sector and promoting investment, economic empowerment and re-aligning conditions which lead to economic growth and job creation.All what the youth can dream of is in the DNA of ED.Right, so we've got less than two weeks to go before electing either; a better future or a popular but misguided man doing press ups on the streets while trying to turn the country into a gym.And although this election has been called in haste, after Operation Restore Legacy, it is probably one of, if not the, most important plebiscite we will ever face in our lifetimes.Firstly, I cannot stress enough how important it is for young people to vote in this election.One of the main reasons why young people are given such a raw deal from Governments and politicians alike is because not enough of them get out there and vote.This year the elections are historical! The first independent Zimbabwe elections where Robert Mugabe's name is absent. The first elections where the youth have a future to vote for is this election.The youth never liked to vote because they did not think there was any party worth voting for. Now freedom is in the air and Cde E.D. is found on WhatsApp, Facebook and various social media platforms.He is found on Twitter and he is found at Chicken inn. Such is how accessible Cde E.D. is.The youth must, still, rather be proud of the fact that, despite intense pressure from various wannabe-politicos on their streets, web pages, Facebook, WhatsApp, university campuses they must never fall for any of the patronising lies or platitudes offered up by MDC Alliance and this generational consensus mantra.So why should the youth look forward to vote for this year? One word! E.D!Contrary to misguided belief, ED is a good leader.The private media, which is unforgivably biased when it comes to Cde E.D. and the RIGHT have tried to spread this myth among the public that Cde E.D. is a weak leader.Now, I am the first one to admit that Cde E.D. is by all means perfect and does not lack some of the more superficial leadership qualities that our contemporary politics have come to admire.Yet in spite of the hostility Cde E.D. has faced from not only the media but also left-wing factions within his own party, he has doubled the Party's membership and forced the MDCs into a number of significant policy U-turns and Alliances.What's more, although the private media and their drones have generally scoffed at his attempts to steer the country into glory, I cannot help but think that this is, in fact, exactly what we should be doing.Isn't that what democracy is all about? Making those in power accountable to the men and women on the street?A good leader is someone who empowers others, often at the detriment of their own power and ego. A picture paints a thousand words, yes … but a couple of words can paint one hell of an accurate picture.It should be clear to even the most economically-illiterate that the past has failed. The result, ‘lost decades', as some have called it, has been worse than many could have even predicted: lack of affordable housing, a fall in living standards as bad as the war time economies, child poverty, hunger homelessness, debt, no schools, crumbling public infrastructure and a growing mental health crisis. No roads and no employment.Young people have been among the groups most hit by corruption and Government's ineffectiveness. Over the last decade alone we have seen an increase in suicide rates, tuition fees doubled, youth services joblessness more prevalent than ever.Today's youth is sick to death of the rotten super-rich, holding their noses and blaming the smell on sanctions. Now that Cde E.D. has said Zimbabwe is open for business the youth must look forward to a progressive nation. Zimbabwe is back on the track now.The major issue, however, is not just the fact that the past regime has been a truly destructive force upon this country and her people, it is that, as youths have continuously pointed out, our economy is essentially rigged. Rigged for those at the top.Rejuvenating the economy is just some of the things this country desperately needs — but more needs to be done if we are to create a fairer and more efficient economic system by voting Cde E.D. for continuation and longevity.Nelson Chamisa's anti-foreigners' stance will be a disaster. He has made a promise to send away all the Chinese and foreigners the Idi Amin-style and this immaturity must be a warning to the youth.ED is a good man and a focused leader.He's strong, principled and courageous. Time and time again he has reminded us that poverty, injustice and inequality aren't inevitable. Our country doesn't have to be like this.Things can change if you have the will to act. Since the onset of Mugaberism in the 1980s, the people of this country — and humanity in general — have lost their sense of morality. We've been spun around by cronyism unparalleled ability to manipulate human culture.Now, I am no Utopian. Evil will always exist in some form. But if we do not regain our sense of what is right and what is wrong then I fear, genuinely, that our precious country will not be here for much longer.The MDC Alliance and Chamisa, greed and the destructive pursuit of fame over country will destroy this country a lot faster than a nuclear bomb.It's time the good guys won for once.We need to vote for ED.Feedback: vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk