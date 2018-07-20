Muchinguri appears in public for the first time after White City Bombing

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri today appeared for the first time in public at the Mutare party rally after almost a month long when the Whit Cty bombing which injured her occured.Muchinguri had been in South Africa for medical attention after she was injured at the Bulawayo rally. He went to South Africa few days after the incident together with Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is said to be still under going treatment in that country.Today Muchinguri was introduced by the party's national Commissar b Engelbert Rugeje who described her as fit as a fiddle.Muchinguri stood up and chanted slogans before sitting down.