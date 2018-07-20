MSU students complain over deferment threats by institution if they fail paying fees

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) students have complained that they are being forced to defer for failing to pay full outstanding balances for last semester.Students said they were told that those who have access of their last semester results will be allowed into the class."We were told that if we fail to show proof, we will defer studies. Some of the students who had their block earlier, returned home after being told to defer which is not fair," said a student."You are required to bring this semester's and the results, failure to bring the two, you will be deferred to 2019. The worst part is no more payment plan which they used to give us."