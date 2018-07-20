Chiwenga 'betrays' Zanu-PF, reveals open secret

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has betrayed the ruling Zanu PF strategy of bussing people to its rallies by exposing that the buses and train were not yet departing after the crowd seemed to be standing up to leave during the proceedings.According to Chiwenga people had started standing up to go after messages circulated that the buses and train were leaving."The buses and train are not yet leaving sit down, I know there are messages that are circulating that the buses are leaving, those are lies sit down," Chiwenga said.This happened before the President Emmerson Mnangagwa could address the crowd.Chiwenga said this following the last incident where crowds were involved in skirmishes with the soldiers and the youth militia when they started going while Mnangagwa was addressing.