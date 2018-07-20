Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi returns from SA

by Stephen Jakes
20 Jul 2018 at 15:14hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that Vice President Kembo Mohadi who was admitted in a South African Hospital after he sustained injuries at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo recently.

Mnangagwa revealed Mohadi's return at a rally in Mutare.

He thanked God that party Chairman Oppah Muchinguri was back and alive after the incident before revealing that Mohadi was back.

"I am happy that our Chairman Mai Muchinguri is back and i am told that VP Mohadi came back yesterday evening and he has recovered," Mnangagwa said.

Mohadi and Muchinguri were injured during the rally and got transported to South Africa where they got further treatment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Stands

Plate compactor for hire

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2009 toyota hiace

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Dstv supply & installation

Morningside 3beds $120 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

56 mins ago | 737 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2881 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2107 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4972 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4308 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1114 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2178 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days