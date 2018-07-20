Mohadi returns from SA

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that Vice President Kembo Mohadi who was admitted in a South African Hospital after he sustained injuries at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo recently.Mnangagwa revealed Mohadi's return at a rally in Mutare.He thanked God that party Chairman Oppah Muchinguri was back and alive after the incident before revealing that Mohadi was back."I am happy that our Chairman Mai Muchinguri is back and i am told that VP Mohadi came back yesterday evening and he has recovered," Mnangagwa said.Mohadi and Muchinguri were injured during the rally and got transported to South Africa where they got further treatment.