WATCH: Chamisa after meeting Annan

by Ndou Paul

Nelson Chamisa after meeting Kofi Annan's team talks about approaching SADC.Chamisa said the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to him with regards to his demand for an extraordinary summit to discuss the "Zimbabwe crisis".Chamisa said Ramaphosa said the matter is receiving full consideration.Chamisa, who heads both the MDC-T and the country's largest coalition of opposition parties - MDC Alliance, has declared that his political grouping had the capacity to stop holding of elections on July 30 until the political playfield has been levelled.After meeting Anna, Chamisa said they raised issues to do with:- stalemate on the ballot paper (its design, printing, etc)- postal voting and need to have it invalidated- objections against ZEC's proposed change of polling booth design- vote buying using food