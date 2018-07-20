Ex-cop nabbed for impersonating a police officer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An ex-Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer from homicide department was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a police officer and trying to rob a Glennorah man of his money.Sources close to investigations allege Moses Nyavanhu connived with two other accused persons who are still at large in trying to rob a Glennorah resident who deals with large sums of money but failed after the complainant shouted for help from neighbours."On the 18th of July at around 1900hrs the accused person and other two accused who are still at large used a Toyota Runx on registration ACT 5040 and followed the complainant who is a salesman at Tiger Quarries in Mount Hampden to his house number 10435 Glennorah B.The trio produced fake police identity cards posing as detectives and told him that they wanted to search him as they were investigating him on theft charges from his employer.The accused became suspicious of their actions and shouted for help from his neighbours ho came to his rescue, after seeing the mob the trio fled on foot leaving their car on the scene.The matter was reported at Glennorah police under CR 207/7/18, the accused was arrested the following day by CID Vehicle Theft Squad," revealed the source.