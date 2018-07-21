Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC gives political parties ballot paper samples

by Staff Reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 06:55hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday met political party leaders or representatives and gave them samples of ballot papers to be used in the July 30 harmonised elections for them to test.

The meeting, dubbed the National Multiparty Liaison Committee meeting, and is convened by Zec to hear concerns from political formations, also heard issues raised by parties.

It also emerged at the meeting that the major parties, Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance, had narrowed their differences in the run up to the election and pledged to work together   to resolve conflicts under the aegis of the MPLC.

"Zec Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo chaired the National Multiparty Liaison Committee meeting at which political parties demanded to be allowed to see where the ballot paper is being kept. They were given samples of the printed ballot paper to ascertain quality and design," Zec said in a brief statement on its Twitter account @ZECzim.

Zanu-PF legal affairs secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana outlined a number of areas that the parties had discussed.

Said Cde Mangwana: "Today Zanu-PF participated in the Multiparty Liaison Committee Meetings (MPLC) conducted by Zec A number of parties were represented including the MDC-Alliance, which had Mr (Jameson) Timba and Mr (Douglas) Mwonzora as the representatives."

He confirmed the parties had been given ballot papers to test.

"Zec gave specimens of the actual ballot papers to parties so those who want to test for magic or unexplained vote mutations or migrations can do so. It was noted that they had been given the blank ballots in the past for further testing," said Cde Mangwana.


"There was no objection to the configuration of the ballot itself but it was also noted that a party not taking part in the elections, called PDP (People's Democratic Party), had made a court application challenging the current candidate configuration in the Presidential Elections ballot paper design.

"Zanu-PF expressed its recognition of Zec's responsibility to print, store and distribute the ballots and leaves it to Zec to decide if it would allow the request of a few other parties to escort the distribution cars as well as to guard the provincial warehouses where the ballots are kept," said Cde Mangwana.

MDC Alliance's Mr Douglas Mwonzora confirmed that parties were given samples of ballots and agreed on a range of issues.

He told our Harare Bureau last night that the party would subject the papers to tests.

"We are still to vet the ballot papers. The MDC-Alliance also insisted on the ballot papers to be checked batch by batch and all political parties' stakeholders to monitor their storage until election day," said Mr Mwonzora.

"They also insisted that all political parties' stakeholders should accompany the ballot papers to polling stations on elections day," he said.

According to information from the meeting, some parties requested to test samples of ballots on election day by marking them and see at the end of the election where such guinea ballots would have migrated votes and the commission promised to deliberate and come back to the parties.

Zec did not object to providing parties with samples of indelible ink as requested by some parties.

Zanu-PF registered its objection to the aggressive language used by other parties in threatening to halt a proclaimed election through unconstitutional means.

This is in reference to threats by the opposition MDC Alliance which has said it will disrupt elections if some of its demands are not met.

Political parties also agreed not to distribute food in a partisan manner.

The next meeting of MPLC will be on Tuesday next week.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

2005 nissan navara

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Pelandaba west houses

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

54 mins ago | 702 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1154 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1721 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2100 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4945 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4291 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 883 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1109 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2178 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days