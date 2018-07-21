Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Enemies wanted to kill me, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:13hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa has said the June 23 bombing incident at a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo was the work of enemies meant to eliminate him and his entire leadership, emphasising that violence had no room in the country.

The President also said he was happy that Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was injured in the bomb blast at White City Stadium, returned home on Thursday night after several weeks of treatment in South Africa.

VP Mohadi returned after Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri successfully underwent treatment in the neighbouring country before coming back recently.

 Two people succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast, while 47 others, some still admitted in local hospitals, were injured. Addressing a mega crowd here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the bomb blast was the work of enemies.

"We thank that the Lord has managed to look after our national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, she has returned alive after what happened," said the President.

"The enemies had sought to eliminate the entire party leadership on that day at the rally in Bulawayo. I am told that last night, Vice President Mohadi returned (from medical treatment in South Africa).

"But we are sorry that two of our colleagues passed on and two others are still in a critical condition after the incident in Bulawayo.

"Under our new dispensation we said we want a clean campaign, non-violent campaign, free election, transparent election, every political party has a right to go around the country at their will to seek support for election.

"As Zanu-PF, the mass party in the country, the party that brought freedom, Zanu-PF that has a history of where we came from, where we are and where we are going, we are saying we are the party of the people of Zimbabwe."

Added President Mnangagwa: "It is us that plan the heritage of the country, it is us who are preaching peace in the country and it is us who are preaching unity.

"On 30 July, we are going to demonstrate to the world that we have the capacity to hold free, fair elections, non-violent elections. There was only that one incident that happened (in Bulawayo) and was aimed at eliminating me, but that has since passed.

"Besides that, every political party is free to campaign as they want, but on 30 July the mighty party will be seen, it is Zanu-PF."

In her vote of thanks after the President's speech, Muchinguri-Kashiri paid tribute to the ruling party and Government for sending her to South Africa for treatment. She chided those behind the bomb attack, saying she had returned strong.

"My fellow party members, let me tell you that I am fit," she said.

"I am fit and running around. Please ignore all statements that you have been getting from the independent media that I lost this or that part of my body, I am back in one piece."

The bombing incident has seen police intensifying security at campaign rallies.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Dstv supply & installation

2003 toyota coaster

Pelandaba west houses

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

53 mins ago | 686 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2095 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4932 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4283 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2174 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days