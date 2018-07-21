Enemies wanted to kill me, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has said the June 23 bombing incident at a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo was the work of enemies meant to eliminate him and his entire leadership, emphasising that violence had no room in the country.The President also said he was happy that Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was injured in the bomb blast at White City Stadium, returned home on Thursday night after several weeks of treatment in South Africa.VP Mohadi returned after Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri successfully underwent treatment in the neighbouring country before coming back recently.Two people succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast, while 47 others, some still admitted in local hospitals, were injured. Addressing a mega crowd here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the bomb blast was the work of enemies."We thank that the Lord has managed to look after our national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, she has returned alive after what happened," said the President."The enemies had sought to eliminate the entire party leadership on that day at the rally in Bulawayo. I am told that last night, Vice President Mohadi returned (from medical treatment in South Africa)."But we are sorry that two of our colleagues passed on and two others are still in a critical condition after the incident in Bulawayo."Under our new dispensation we said we want a clean campaign, non-violent campaign, free election, transparent election, every political party has a right to go around the country at their will to seek support for election."As Zanu-PF, the mass party in the country, the party that brought freedom, Zanu-PF that has a history of where we came from, where we are and where we are going, we are saying we are the party of the people of Zimbabwe."Added President Mnangagwa: "It is us that plan the heritage of the country, it is us who are preaching peace in the country and it is us who are preaching unity."On 30 July, we are going to demonstrate to the world that we have the capacity to hold free, fair elections, non-violent elections. There was only that one incident that happened (in Bulawayo) and was aimed at eliminating me, but that has since passed."Besides that, every political party is free to campaign as they want, but on 30 July the mighty party will be seen, it is Zanu-PF."In her vote of thanks after the President's speech, Muchinguri-Kashiri paid tribute to the ruling party and Government for sending her to South Africa for treatment. She chided those behind the bomb attack, saying she had returned strong."My fellow party members, let me tell you that I am fit," she said."I am fit and running around. Please ignore all statements that you have been getting from the independent media that I lost this or that part of my body, I am back in one piece."The bombing incident has seen police intensifying security at campaign rallies.