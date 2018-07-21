Millers allay flour shortage fears

News / National

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has allayed fears of flour shortages in the country and urged the public to desist from panic buying.The assurance follows panic buying of flour and related products by members of the public due to speculation over price hikes. GMAZ has since started sourcing and supplying flour to small-scale bakers countrywide to avoid artificial bread and other flour-related product shortages.In a statement yesterday, GMAZ chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said national flour supplies had remained stable, with major bread and biscuit bakers adequately and constantly replenished."Consequently, the overall national bread supply has exceeded 93 percent," he said."The remainder of small-scale bakers supplying Circa 10 percent of national bread market have had supplies started to be made to them on Monday 16 July 2018."Tentative supplies made as at July 14 are as follows: Blue Ribbon Foods Harare branch, 180 tonnes, Bulawayo 90 tonnes , Masvingo 60 tonnes, Chinhoyi 60 tonnes, Mutare 60 tonnes and Midlands 90 tonnes. National Foods Harare 3 634 tonnes and Nulenty 200 tonnes."These companies would supply flour to bakers in their areas. Mr Musarara said national wheat milling capacity was going to be significantly increased next month by the opening of a new milling plant by Blue Ribbon Foods."The new Blue Ribbon Foods wheat plant with an additional 9 000 tonnes per month capacity is expected to commence production on or about August 4, 2018," he said."This will see a 12,3 percent increase in national installed wheat milling capacity."So, what we are saying is that there is no need for panic buying which we are seeing in some areas because the nation has adequate flour supplies and to those engaging in such behaviour they are just wasting their time and money."