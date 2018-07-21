Mnangagwa charmed by 'mega' Sakubva crowd

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa was yesterday "mesmerised and charmed" by a mega crowd at a ruling party campaign rally here, before challenging any other province that had the prowess to draw such a mmmoth crowd to do so.The bumper turnout saw the President declare that no "small" party could unseat Zanu-PF.This was after party members had turned Mutare Aerodrome into a sea of lush green, red and yellow in their party regalia as they attended the rally. The huge turnout has seen the party provinces now contesting among themselves, in terms of numbers, each time they host the President.Mutare woke up to a sunny morning yesterday after a week-long cold spell characterised by showers. The morning sun saw many discard their warm clothing as they trooped to the Zanu-PF rally. But by midday the cold front had set in again.This did not deter the supporters who continued to arrive at the venue, amid entertainment by popular artistes such as Andy Muridzo, Guspy Warrior and Sir Calaz. It was the President's arrival just before 3pm that marked the pinnacle of the event, as the party supporters let out a deafening roar characterised by cheers and whistles as they welcomed their leader.Some lined the driveway to catch a glimpse of either the Presidential motorcade or the President himself. About 500 metres before the main VVIP tent, and whilst still on the driveway, President Mnangagwa lowered a window in his vehicle to greet the lining party supporters using the Zanu-PF symbol - a clenched fist. The gestures sent the party supports into rupturees as they pushed and shoved, whilst others used mobile phones to take pictures and videos of the rare moment.As usual, the hit song "Kutonga Kwaro" by Jah Prayzah attracted sing-along and energetic dances from the crowd. After all pleasantries, the President took to the podium looking ecstatic over the bumper crowd."Today I came here together with those that have accompanied me so that I see you and you also see me," he said."Your numbers here in Manicaland are amazing."I do not think there is any other province that will surpass this bumper turnout. There is none, there is none. I had thought that Masvingo (province) did well (in terms of huge numbers during a rally in Mucheke recently) but you have surpassed that, you have brought Masvingo down."We want to go to Masvingo and say, yes you had the numbers, but go and see for yourself what Manicaland has done. I am happy, I am happy and I also hope that you are also happy seeing us."The Lord rejoices when he sees his people happy. This excitement is the one that is written in the Bible that; what has been agreed upon here on earth, has also been tied in Heaven."If you see members of the small parties coming to you to seek your support, give them water so that they quench their thirst and proceed with their journey, give them an avocado (pear) as they pass through."We are saying this is a new Zimbabwe, a new era, a new dawn, Zimbabwe is in good hands as long as it remains in the hands of Zanu-PF."President Mnangagwa said there was not "any small party either with a horn or tail that can take over the leadership of this country as long as Zanu-PF is in power".He said the huge support base for Zanu-PF was enough to propel it to victory. The party members, the President said, had no business turning to violence to force people to vote for the party."There is no need for violence, we are too big, we are a massive party, we are going to win, victory is certain, Zanu-PF is going to win, Zimbabwe is in good hands when it is under Zanu-PF and Zanu-PF will continue to rule," he said.President Mnangagwa said the massive crowd was testimony of the importance of Manicaland in the country's fight for freedom from colonialism."Manicaland has a clear role in the history of this country and no one can write the history books of this country without writing of the great work that was done in Manicaland in freeing this country," he said."So, I am happy to see that the family of Manicaland has remained steadfast in supporting Zanu-PF and supporting it in great numbers. You should remain like that as we head to a new Zimbabwe."We want a new Zimbabwe, a prosperous Zimbabwe, a Zimbabwe we want, a Zimbabwe we ourselves must build; and we only can build that Zimbabwe when we are united."The President said Zanu-PF should adopt a new culture of shunning internal fights. He said there was no need for party members to waste time in name calling and pulling each other down as that was counter-productive.The rally was also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the ruling party's national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Politburo members Engelbert Rugeje, Omega Hungwe and Patrick Chinamasa, among several other members from the party's various organs.