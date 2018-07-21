Latest News Editor's Choice


Khaya Moyo remains Zanu-PF spokesman

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:21hrs | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday said Simon Khaya Moyo remains the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity and the public should disregard an earlier communication stating that the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Paul Mangwana, was now the party's acting spokesperson.

On Thursday, a party official issued a statement saying Mangwana would be the acting national spokesperson as Khaya-Moyo was preoccupied with campaigning for the Bulilima-Mangwe Senatorial seat.

Mangwana is not contesting in the forthcoming polls.

The party's Administration Director, Dickson Dzora, who had made the earlier pronouncement, clarified Zanu-PF's position yesterday saying Khaya-Moyo remains the party's spokesperson.

"This communication seeks to correct the press statement which I issued yesterday on behalf of the ruling Zanu-PF party in which I inadvertently ascribed the role of party spokesperson to Paul Mangwana in the acting capacity until further notice," he said.

"The reason I gave was that the party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was unavailable due to the election campaigns currently underway. That was not the case and the miscommunication is regretted. SK Moyo is the Zanu-PF Secretary of Information and Publicity and party spokesperson."

Dzora said Mangwana would be the party's point of reference on electoral matters.

"Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana is the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs and a member of the multi-party liaison committee during the harmonised elections scheduled for 30th July 2018. In that capacity, he is the party's person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with election observers," he said.

Source - chronicle

