Silla, Banda extend Highlanders stay

by Staff reporter

MIDFIELDERS, Adrian Silla and Brian Banda, and goalkeeper Prosper Mathuthu have extended their stay at Bulawayo Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants, Highlanders.The trio signed two-year contract extensions on Thursday which will keep them at the club up to the end of the 2020 season.Silla will have been delighted to cap a dream week with the contract extension after scoring a memorable 30m pile driver against visiting Harare-based side, Herentals, that ended Bosso's three-match losing streak.Highlanders announced the three deals in a statement released yesterday."He scored a goal of the season contender on Sunday. He has scored big again; this time extending his contract with Bosso. We are happy to announce that Silla has extended his contract with us. We wish you all the best Adrian Silla!"Mathuthu's deal extension ended reports of doubt over his future at Bosso. The reports alleged that Bosso's number two shot stopper had demanded $16 000 to stay.Highlanders' chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said the contract extensions were a confirmation that the team's rebuilding process was on the right track and complemented the club's project."Morale is quiet high (after the extensions) and the executive is happy as our building exercise goes forward," said Mhlophe.Bosso visit Triangle for a league match at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday hoping make it two wins in a row after edging Herentals 1-0 in a dull encounter at Barbourfields Stadium six days ago.FixturesToday: Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro, 3PM, ZBCtv), Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Nichrut v Shabanie (Ascot).Tomorrow: Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro, 3PM, ZBCtv), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Chicken Inn (Vengere).