Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman steals from ex-hubby

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:23hrs | Views
A 42-YEAR-OLD woman from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo has been arraigned for allegedly stealing money and property worth $390 from her ex-husband when he was admitted in hospital.

Thembeni Ncube was not asked to plead when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing two counts of theft.

Ms Mbeure remanded Ncube to July 24 for provision of a trial date.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto told the court that on August 29, 2017, Mr Obediah Sibanda was involved in an accident and was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and was discharged on January 24 this year.

"From the period when Sibanda was admitted, Ncube was given a total of $290 by different people to help with hospital bills but she converted the money to her own use," he said.

Ncube moved away from the house they were renting while Sibanda was still in hospital and took away property namely two plate stove, a pair of jean trousers, USB card, a modulator and an android cellphone. The property is valued at $100."

The court heard that the value stolen is $390 and nothing has been recovered.

In his affidavit, Sibanda said he suspected Ncube was the one who stole his property since she moved out during the time he was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Woman, #Hubby, #Steal

Comments

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Dstv supply & installation

2003 toyota coaster

Pelandaba west houses

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Razor wire supply & installation

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

52 mins ago | 672 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2092 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4277 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1105 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2171 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days