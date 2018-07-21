Woman steals from ex-hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo has been arraigned for allegedly stealing money and property worth $390 from her ex-husband when he was admitted in hospital.Thembeni Ncube was not asked to plead when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing two counts of theft.Ms Mbeure remanded Ncube to July 24 for provision of a trial date.Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto told the court that on August 29, 2017, Mr Obediah Sibanda was involved in an accident and was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and was discharged on January 24 this year."From the period when Sibanda was admitted, Ncube was given a total of $290 by different people to help with hospital bills but she converted the money to her own use," he said.Ncube moved away from the house they were renting while Sibanda was still in hospital and took away property namely two plate stove, a pair of jean trousers, USB card, a modulator and an android cellphone. The property is valued at $100."The court heard that the value stolen is $390 and nothing has been recovered.In his affidavit, Sibanda said he suspected Ncube was the one who stole his property since she moved out during the time he was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.