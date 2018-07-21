Mnangagwa heads to Marondera

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Marondera today where he will address a star rally at Rudhaka Stadium.This is the President's second visit to Mashonaland East Province since assuming office.President Mnangagwa's first visit to the province was in June where he toured the solar project in Mutoko.Zanu-PF chairman for Mashonaland East Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed the President's visit in an interview."I can confirm that His Excellency will visit the provincial capital, Marondera on Saturday," he said. "Preparations are at an advanced stage and by tomorrow all will be set for the visit."Matiza said Mashonaland East was excited to host the President and called out to party supporters to come in their numbers."As Mashonaland East we are excited," he said. "People are so happy to be meeting the visionary leader. Let me urge all our supporters to invite more people to this rally. We want this rally to be the mother of all rallies. It is going to be the President's last star rally in the province before elections, so it is very special to us."Meanwhile, Zanu-PF candidate for Marondera Central Cleopas Kundiona on Thursday conducted a door-to-door campaign to mobilise more support for the party ahead of President Mnangagwa's visit.Addressing party supporters gathered at Dombotombo Business Centre after the door-to-door campaign, Kundiona urged them to continue mobilising more support ahead of the President's visit.