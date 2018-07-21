Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa struggles to pay for adverts

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:24hrs | Views
THE MDC Alliance has given up some of the advertising slots that it was offered by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority on both radio and television, as it is still struggling to raise funding to pay for slots.

The party is continuing to extend its begging bowl despite the election season reaching its homestretch.

The ruling party Zanu-PF's campaign on the other hand is already in overdrive, with paid adverts being flighted regularly in both print and electronic media.

With barely 10 days remaining before the election, the MDC Alliance is struggling to secure funding for the political adverts as it has continued to scrounge around with a begging bowl to raise money to pay its election agents.

In an interview yesterday, national chairperson for the Nelson Chamisa MDC faction, Mr Morgan Komichi admitted that they were still in the red, but remained optimistic that they would flight the adverts.

"The adverts are coming," he said. "We have actually started preparing adverts for radio and they are almost done. Those for television would also be coming. We are working on them and would flight them as and when we get resources.

"One other thing you ought to know is that what is pertinent is go to the people, the electorate, we have had a blitz of rallies countrywide, that is the biggest advertisement than what you are making reference to."

The faction's deputy national treasurer, Mr Charlton Hwende implored party supporters to continue making donations.

"We are now on the home stretch, please continue donating to the @mdczimbabwe," he said on his Twitter handle.

"We need more resources to cater for our 45 000 agents that will protect your vote.

"Adopt an agent and donate a minimum of $5 today."

Last week, Alliance spokesperson, Professor Welshman Ncube, admitted that they were running on a shoe-string election budget that had not allowed them to take up slots for political advertisement like what Zanu-PF did.

He said they had done posters and billboards and their major focus was mobilising resources for their election agents.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) said it had allocated airtime to all participating political parties as stipulated by the law and warned concerned parties that they would forfeit unutilised airtime.

In a statement, ZBC chief executive Mr Patrick Mavhura said the national broadcaster had taken necessary steps as prescribed by the Constitution to ensure political parties were allocated advertising space.

This came as Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba said Zanu-PF was paying for political adverts being aired by ZBC.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

2005 nissan navara

Razor wire supply & installation

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Shoe covering, accessories

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

2009 toyota hiace

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

51 mins ago | 642 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1146 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1702 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2087 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4255 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2162 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days