Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kofi Annan's team here to encourage credible elections

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:26hrs | Views
THE visiting Elders Council led by former United Nations secretary-general, Kofi Annan, yesterday said they were in the country to encourage credible elections, at a time when the main opposition MDC Alliance declared a stalemate over the manner in which poll preparations are being done.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is mooting a vigil next week in protest over the manner in which Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is ignoring fundamental issues in the management of a credible election.

In an interview at State House after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday morning, Annan said their role was to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

"We are here to encourage a peaceful and credible election," Annan said.

Speaking after his interface with the elders, Chamisa said the stalemate stays.

"The main issue for us which is the deal breaker is the issue of the ballot paper, its security (and) the issue of the printing of the ballot paper," Chamisa said after his meeting with Annan.

"We clearly have declared that we have a process stalemate. We have a process crisis, we have an election crisis.

"We also raised the fundamental issue of the design of the polling station which Zec is indicating would want to

change so that they undermine secrecy and privacy of the voter. We have raised it with the elders."

He said the elders had made a commitment to consider their position.

However, Mnangagwa told reporters at State House that everything was going on smoothly and democracy was flourishing.

"It was an excellent meeting with the elders," Mnangagwa said.

"They wanted a brief from the current situation in the country and I was able to tell them that we are going through the process of a general election in our country.

"We have 133 political parties in Zimbabwe and 55 are contesting elections and out of the 55; 23 are contesting for the office of the president. We are happy that up to now, political parties have heeded our call for non-violent. Yes, there was an incident in Bulawayo but that was intended to assassinate me (and) not democracy."

He said those that feel aggrieved must approach the courts.

"Government has no role in controlling or influencing Zec at all. They are guided by the electoral Act of the country as well as the constitution and those who feel that Zec has not complied with the law or the Constitution, our courts are open to deal with these issues," Mnangagwa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

1998 mitsubishi rosa

House for sale in nketa 7

2005 nissan navara

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

51 mins ago | 651 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1165 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1708 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2088 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4908 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4260 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1101 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days