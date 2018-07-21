Matanga warns promoted cops

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has warned recently promoted police officers against abusing their newly acquired power and influence, saying they will be dismissed from the force.In a speech read for him by Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Abigail Moyo during the conferment of ranks to 88 police officers in Marondera on Thursday, Matanga said the force will not be lenient on police officers who abuse power for their personal gain."Let me also take this opportunity to advise you that while promotion naturally comes with more power and influence, there is need for caution and restraint in exercising this power. Particular vigilance is required to stave off the nagging temptation to abuse power for personal gain in place of the public good."Therefore, you must stay alert and avoid making an albatross and curse to your lives as it may lead to your dismissal from the ZRP. You must shun the temptation to engage in any acts of corruption. The organisation will not be lenient to all those who choose to be corrupt and once caught on the wrong side of the law, you will certainly be discharged from the force," he said.Of the 88 officers promoted, 16 were elevated from the rank of sergeant to assistant inspector, 13 from the rank of sergeant to sergeant major and 59 from the rank of constable to sergeant. The province has 20 police stations and four police posts.About 1 147 constables were promoted to the rank of sergeant.Out of these, 588 were male while 559 were female.A total 179 sergeants were promoted to the rank of sergeant major, with 61 of them being female.One hundred and forty-six females were promoted to the rank of assistant inspector as compared to 163 male officers."Without doubt, the gender mainstreaming dimension evident in this promotion exercise is quite commendable as more females have been promoted in harmony with the organisation's desire to ensure a 50/50 gender parity in all our policing endeavours," Matanga added.