Councillor urges people to vote for women

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:27hrs | Views
Aspiring councillor for Borrowdale Ward 18, Angelina Simangele Zachariah, has said electing more women to local government positions will go a long way in improving service delivery in Harare.

Zachariah, who is contesting on a Zanu-PF ticket, said her vision was to empower women in the ward and establish vocational centres for youth.

"I represent women in terms of participation in mainstream politics and I have clearly proved that as women, we can do it as long as we are given the opportunity," she said.

Ward 18 covers Borrowdale, Borrowdale Brooke, Crowhill, Glen Lorne, Philadelphia, Hogerty Hill and Umwinsidale. It is currently under an opposition MDC-T councillor, Allan Norman Markham.

The ward has not had council water for the past four years, with residents now relying on boreholes.

Zachariah, however, said if elected into office, she would ensure that the issue of shortage of water becomes a thing of the past.

"I will also regularise vending sites, which have become an eyesore, improve council service delivery in terms of garbage collection, facilitate for the building of more clinics and will ensure there are police patrols," she said.

Zachariah holds a Bachelor in Business Administration degree and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Source - newsday
