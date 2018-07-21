Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare, workers declare deadlock

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:28hrs | Views
Harare City Council and its workers have declared a deadlock over demands by the employees for a pay rise at a time the local authority is planning to cut salaries.

Harare Municipal Workers' Union executive chairperson Cosmas Bungu yesterday confirmed the deadlock, saying negotiations had failed to bring the desired result for both parties and now the matter is before two different arbitrators.

"We had a deadlock on salary increases for January to December on collective bargaining at the national employment council. We went before independent arbitrators, Hon Kuhuni and Hon Gwisai and we are waiting for the award," Bungu said.

Council has been proposing to cut workers' salaries, stating that the amount given to its workers was not in tandem with the current economic situation as it emerged that a general hand at Town House earns more than a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer.

Harare City Council team leader at the national employment, Wellington Chikombo said the matter was before an independent arbitrator and no further discussions have been made to that effect.

"The issue is before the arbitrator and we are yet to get an award on that issue. As council, our position is strong and we know that workers would want a pay rise, but we are balancing competing needs," Chikombo said.

Outgoing mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni has been at loggerheads with fellow councillors on the proposal to cut workers'

salaries amid indications that most municipal workers earn higher than those in the private sector.

According to the city's salary schedule, a copy of which is in NewsDay Weekender's possession, a farm guard earns more than a police inspector, teacher, nurse and even a junior doctor at a government hospital.

But Bungu said a suggestion that council workers were earning higher was misplaced.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Harare, #Salary, #Workers

Comments

2005 nissan navara

Razor wire supply & installation

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Shoe covering, accessories

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

2009 toyota hiace

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

House for sale in nketa 7


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

50 mins ago | 639 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1142 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1128 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1700 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2085 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4255 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1099 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2160 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days