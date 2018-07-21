Zanu-PF youths storm MDC Alliance rally, scores injured

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scores of MDC Alliance supporters were seriously injured on Wednesday after a group of suspected Zanu-PF youths stormed a campaign rally at Royal KK in Caledonia on the outskirts of Harare, indiscriminately assaulted them.Election agent for MDC Alliance Harare East candidate Tendai Biti, who is also the People's Democratic Party provincial spokesperson, Emmanuel Gumbo, said two activists were hospitalised following the attack."Several people were injured, two were hospitalised. What surprised us is that members of the Police Internal Security Intelligence did nothing to contain the situation despite their presence at the rally," Gumbo said."This is typical of Zanu-PF. They are scared of a fair contest. We are confident of winning despite the threats, attacks and intimidation."He said before violence broke out, Zanu-PF youths, led by one Mohammed, camped at the venue and started singing derogatory songs, dancing and waving placards denouncing the Alliance."We are a peace-loving party. We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of wanton violence that were unleashed on our innocent and peace-loving party cadres by some unruly elements in Zanu-PF," Gumbo said.The MDC Alliance activists reported the matter at Mabvuku Police Station under IRB3615443.Biti, who addressed the rally, accused Zanu-PF of resorting to violence when it cannot keep up with political competition.National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said she was unaware of the incident.Harare East, which has been a hotbed of political violence, will see MDC Alliance principal Biti and Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe, of Zanu-PF, battling out for the ticket to represent the constituency in Parliament. Obert Gutu, who is deputy president of the breakaway MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, is also eyeing the seat.