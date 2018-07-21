Garwe faces contempt of court charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Murehwa North parliamentary candidate, Daniel Garwe, who reportedly dumped his wife for his alleged girlfriend, faces contempt of court charges for allegedly continuing to strip the family farm and company of assets despite a High Court order barring him.Garwe's spouse, Pedzisayo Miriam Lilliethy, through her lawyers, Chitapi and Associates, wrote to Mundia and Mudhara legal practitioners who represent Garwe, warning that they could drag the aspiring MP to court for contempt of court."Your client has not complied with the High Court order to return the listed assets. Needless to say, he is in contempt of the court order," the letter read."Our instructions are to institute contempt of court proceedings if your client does not return the assets supra and we do not receive confirmation of such return."Lilliethy is battling to save the family property which Garwe is accused of wantonly stripping from Sabakwe Range Farm in Mvuma and from Planet Building Contractors both owned by the family trust.Court papers show that Garwe has taken trucks, irrigation centre pivots, tractors, books of accounts and other equipment from both farm and company and is now keeping them at his new home with businesswoman, Sharon Mugabe.On June 15, Justice Edith Mushore issued an order barring Garwe from looting property owned by the family trust until the divorce proceedings between the two are finalised.