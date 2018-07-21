Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Garwe faces contempt of court charges

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:33hrs | Views
ZANU-PF Murehwa North parliamentary candidate, Daniel Garwe, who reportedly dumped his wife for his alleged girlfriend, faces contempt of court charges for allegedly continuing to strip the family farm and company of assets despite a High Court order barring him.

Garwe's spouse, Pedzisayo Miriam Lilliethy, through her lawyers, Chitapi and Associates, wrote to Mundia and Mudhara legal practitioners who represent Garwe, warning that they could drag the aspiring MP to court for contempt of court.

"Your client has not complied with the High Court order to return the listed assets. Needless to say, he is in contempt of the court order," the letter read.

"Our instructions are to institute contempt of court proceedings if your client does not return the assets supra and we do not receive confirmation of such return."

Lilliethy is battling to save the family property which Garwe is accused of wantonly stripping from Sabakwe Range Farm in Mvuma and from Planet Building Contractors both owned by the family trust.

Court papers show that Garwe has taken trucks, irrigation centre pivots, tractors, books of accounts and other equipment from both farm and company and is now keeping them at his new home with businesswoman, Sharon Mugabe.

On June 15, Justice Edith Mushore issued an order barring Garwe from looting property owned by the family trust until the divorce proceedings between the two are finalised.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Garwe, #Zanu-PF, #Court

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

House for sale in nketa 7

2005 nissan navara

Shoe covering, accessories

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

50 mins ago | 630 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1136 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 912 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1697 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2082 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4249 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1094 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2159 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days