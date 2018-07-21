Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus disaster victim dies 3 years later

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:35hrs | Views
A SURVIVOR of the famous Mutoko bus disaster, Tasiyana Maguma has died.

Maguma died in his sleep in Chiroodza village, Mutoko, at the age of 57 with his relatives suspecting that he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident that claimed 27 lives in January 2015 at Gejo RaRuby Farm.

After the accident, Maguma spend close to four months admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

His brother, Stanford, yesterday confirmed his death and said he was complaining of chest pains.

"Tasiyana died on Thursday morning. He was complaining of chest pains. As a family, we are saddened by his death. It is traumatic just to wake up and realise that your beloved is dead. His body is currently at Mutoko Hospital mortuary and he will be buried tomorrow (today) in Nyawasha village (Mutoko)," he said.

Mutoko East legislator Ricky Mawere said his death is painful, given how he survived the accident.

"His death is like losing a miracle baby because when he was in hospital, no one knew he would make it. He experienced pain which was persistent, but soldiered on. I pay tribute to his relatives who gave him maximum support during the time of illness," Mawere said.

On the fateful day, popularly known as Bloody Sunday (the accident occurred on a Sunday), a Mutoko East-bound Zupco bus sideswiped with a Pioneer bus heading the opposite direction, resulting in 25 people dying on the spot while several others were injured.

Most casualties were from the Zupco bus that had 58 passengers on board and its driver later died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The Zupco bus was heading to Chisambiro in Mutoko.

During an interview last year, Maguma chronicled how he survived the accident and admitted that he was still traumatised by the incident.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Accident, #Bus, #Dies

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Razor wire supply & installation

1998 mitsubishi rosa


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

49 mins ago | 620 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1131 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1120 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1693 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2076 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4879 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4245 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2158 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days