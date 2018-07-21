Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's former top aide begs for votes

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:36hrs | Views
FORMER President Robert Mugabe's top aide, Albert Nguluvhe has made a passionate appeal to Beitbridge livestock farmers to vote him into Parliament so that he can push for policies that will see them migrate from small to large scale livestock farmers.

Nguluvhe said he would strive to have a livestock research centre established in Beitbridge, which is renowned for livestock and wildlife.

Nguluvhe is among four relatives seeking to take over the vast constituency left vacant by the ascension of long-time Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East, Kembo Mohadi, to the post of Vice-President.

In an address to a WhatsApp group for A1 and A2 farmers in the constituency, Nguluvhe said: "My dear livestock farmers how are you? I am aware our group does not discuss politics, but as you may be aware, I, your fellow farmer, am now into it (politics) full time.

"I humbly ask you as farmers to allow me to just once or twice in five years, discuss my vision for us as farmers of Beitbridge with me in Parliament."

Nguluvhe said Beitbridge farmers were marginalised despite being pioneers of the revolution to change the country's goat breed, taking a leaf from the Boer Goats Development in neighbouring South Africa, which other regions were now developing as their concept.

"I will, if I go into Parliament, fight for that recognition so that we are accorded our status and recognition, but most of all, resources," he said.

"All of you know my interactive capacity from my previous job and I will use that to source what we need for the growth of the Boer Goat Development we started."

Resettled farmers in Beitbridge led by Herbert Zhou and Chris Nguluvhe have successfully cross-bred Boer goats with local ewes for a healthy and stronger hybrid.

Nguluvhe, who retired from his security post after the fall of Mugabe in November last year, won the right to represent Zanu-PF in Beitbridge East and said his approach would be strictly business.

"I will engage the meat industry at national level, for our small development of Boer Goats to boom and as you may be aware, I have a five year programme to donate bulls to all wards in Beitbridge East," he said.

He told Southern Eye in an interview that at the end of his five year parliamentary term, if he secures the right to represent the constituency, he would have donated 60 bulls in the constituency which borders the Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

"I will knock all doors at all offices and engage all top people who already know me and believe me, it will never be in vain," he said.

Nguluvhe said farmers in Beitbridge had explored and interrogated brilliant ideas, which he followed up with keen interest. Some of the ideas like revisiting the indigenous Tuli Breed of cattle and the establishment of Livestock Research Centre and Laboratory in Beitbridge had caught his attention.

Most farmers in the WhatsApp group praised Nguluvhe for his vision, with some expressing their desire to have him represent the constituency.

Others said they liked the maturity and professionalism with which he approached them.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #CIO, #Ngulube

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

House for sale in nketa 7

2005 nissan navara

Shoe covering, accessories

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Razor wire supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

49 mins ago | 620 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1131 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 906 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1120 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1693 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2077 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2970 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4880 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4246 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 672 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2158 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days