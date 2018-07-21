Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa is a typical G40'

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:39hrs | Views
NATIONAL Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has sensationally likened the MDC Alliance's Presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, to members of Zanu-PF's erstwhile Generation 40 (G40) faction, who were ousted from the ruling party last November.

Speaking during a Zimbabwe Election Support Network political debate yesterday, Mawarire said NPF has thrown its weight behind Chamisa in the coming polls because he perfectly fits the characterisation of the G40 members who now constitute the NPF.

"Deliberately, we are supporting the MDC Alliance, presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Mind you, NPF is coming on the backdrop of a very robust position that was pushed by most of our members when they were in Zanu-PF. We are the ones who were pushing for G40 and Nelson Chamisa actually fits the characterisation of the G40," Mawarire said.

"He is 40 years old, very young and represents the kind of leadership that we are looking forward to, not the 80-year-old crocodile (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) that we see Junta-PF (Zanu-PF) throwing around."

After firing its interim president Ambrose Mutinhiri, NPF went on to field only parliamentary and council candidates for the coming election and for the presidential candidate they openly endorsed Chamisa.

The move, however, raised questions with some interpretations highlighting that there is a covert arrangement between the two parties to bring back former First Lady Grace Mugabe, the alleged de facto leader of the NPF, to deputise Chamisa, should he win the presidential polls.

Mawarire, however, dismissed such suggestions as mere "rumours and propaganda", underlining that NPF's support for Chamisa was only out of logic.

"Those are not reports, those are rumours and propaganda that are being thrown by Junta-PF. It is consistent with how they managed to justify the coup. Every time Junta-PF doesn't have a correct message to send to the people they drag Grace Mugabe into the arena, Dr Mugabe is not part of the NPF," he said.

Source - newsday
