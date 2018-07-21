Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's advise to Chamisa

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 11:50hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday advised his main rival to go the courts if aggrieved about the manner in which the poll agency, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), is discharging its mandate.

Mnangagwa was addressing the media after meeting former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan and his Elders Group in the capital.

Mnangagwa rejected opposition charges that his Zanu-PF party is forcing ZEC to rig the election in his favour.

"ZEC is an independent electoral commission," he said.

"Government has no roll in controlling or influencing ZEC at all. They are guided by the Constitution and Electoral Act of the country.

"Those who feel that ZEC has not complied with the law or constitution, our courts are open to deal with such issues."

Mnangagwa said he the meeting with Annan and his team had been "excellent".

"They wanted a brief on the current situation in the country. As a result of opening up the democratic space in Zimbabwe, we have 133 political parties in the country out of which 55 are contesting elections and out of them 23 are contesting the presidency.

"We are happy that up to now, our people, political parties included, have heeded our call for nonviolence. Yes, there was an incident in Bulawayo but that was intended to assassinate me, not democracy."

The Elders also met with Chamisa and his Alliance partners on Friday.

Source - newzimbabwe

