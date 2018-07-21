Undenge to appeal jail sentence

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER cabinet minister Samuel Undenge was sent to Chikurubi maximum security prison on Friday as his lawyer vowed to appeal at High Court his conviction for fraud.Defence attorney Alec Muchadehama gave the notice of appeal after Undenge was sentenced to four years in jail by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya following conviction for criminal abuse of office.Muchadehama said considering the circumstances, the only option was to approach the High Court to challenge Mujaya's decision as his client was innocent."Real criminals are roaming free in the streets," he said."It's on record that the Vice President's wife was given a contract also without going to tender and an official from the president's office confirmed that under oath before this court."