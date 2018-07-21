Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa issues early congratulatory message

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 12:14hrs | Views
Addressing a fully subscribed rally held at Nhedziwa growth point last week Thursday, MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa congratulated in advance the aspiring parliamentary candidate for Chimanimani West, Canaan Matiashe whom he said was assured of victory come July 30.

The MDC Alliance leader told his supporters that he wanted to congratulate Matiashe in advance because he had already won the upcoming general election.

"If you fail to be the Member of Parliament (MP) for this constituency Matiashe, it would not be an election because as I see, you have already won the election, let me congratulate you," said Chamisa.

Alliance's presidential candidate proved that he had great hopes of winning the forthcoming elections, telling the crowd that he would want to see Matiashe in parliament and also at the State House.

"See you in parliament and also at the inauguration at State House, God bless you," said the MDC Alliance leader.

Chamisa described the MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate as a hardworking person who had people at heart. He also praised Matiashe for the ambulance that he donated to the constituency.

The MDC Alliance leader also urged the crowd to support Matiashe, saying he was a person who had a vision of developing the constituency.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TellZim
More on: #Chamisa, #Message, #MDC

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2009 toyota hiace

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Stands

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Dstv supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

47 mins ago | 592 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1107 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1109 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2749 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1687 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2068 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4863 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4238 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2156 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days