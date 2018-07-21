Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bikita East ours for the taking, says NCA

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 12:16hrs | Views
The People of Bikita East are wise, and they will not be hoodwinked into voting for political parties with little regard for development and constitutionalism, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) parliamentary candidate, Ernest Rambe has said.

He said his party was the favourite to win the seat which had been held by Zanu-PF's Kennedy Matimba before his death in April this year.

Rambe said he was basing his campaign on constitutionalism and community development, issues that he claimed were lacking in the circles of his competitors.

"We are a party that is founded on the roots of constitutionalism as a sure means to development. The people of Bikita East know that they have lived on empty promises for as long as one can bother to remember. That is coming to an end with an NCA victory in this coming election," said Vambe.

He said if elected MP, he would work for access to safe drinking water by cleaning up boreholes and drilling new ones. Other projects he promised to undertake are road rehabilitation as well as youth and women empowerment.

"I will work well with the people as guided by the party. NCA believes that if a people-driven constitution is enacted and if all the laws of the land are respected, development and human progress would follow. That is the message we will take to parliament while working with people in the constituency to develop their areas. We want to do projects that last, and not give people handouts that cannot sustain them in the long term," said Vambe.

Other people who are contesting for the Bikita East parliamentary seat are Bonface Mudzingwa (MDC Alliance, Jacob Ngarivhume (MDC Alliance) and Johnson Madhuku (Zanu-PF).

In Bikita South, NCA's Denis Ziki is contesting against a host of other candidates that including Jeppy Jaboon (MDC Alliance), Charles Nyajena (Independent) and Josiah Sithole (Zanu-PF).

In Bikita West, the party fielded Madock Chivasa to contest against Kudakwashe Bhadharai (MDC Alliance), Benjamin Katema (MDC-T) and Elias Musakwa (Zanu-PF).

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TellZim
More on: #Bikita, #NCA, #Vote

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2009 toyota hiace

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Stands

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Dstv supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

48 mins ago | 603 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1117 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 890 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2071 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4865 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4240 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2157 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days