Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PRC candidates reject Mujuru photo on posters

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 12:18hrs | Views
Some People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) parliamentary and local government candidates in Masvin-go province are refusing to be associated with their presidential candidate, Joice Mujuru, arguing that her political brand was fading and no longer sell.

As a result, many of them have omitted her face from their campaign fliers and posters, opting to put their own pictures and the coalition's logo only.

TellZim News saw many posters of different candidates without Mujuru's picture and spoke to some of the candidates who made similar remarks.

"She is a political liability and her brand is now dead. We have decided not to put her face on the campaign materials we are paying for ourselves," said one candidate.

Spokesperson of Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP), which is a member of PRC, said he did know about the issue.

"Posters that are being made by the party have the logo and our leader's face on them. I haven't heard about anybody resisting. But if there are indeed things like that, it could be because the can-didates didn't get the official image of Dr Mujuru which has been chosen for this election on time. That image is not available on the internet," said Chitando.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TellZim
More on: #Mujuru, #PRC, #Vote

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2005 nissan navara

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Razor wire supply & installation

1998 mitsubishi rosa


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

48 mins ago | 603 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1120 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1690 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2071 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4866 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4241 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2157 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days