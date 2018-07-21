Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo calls for ZEC chairperson's resignation

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 Jul 2018 at 14:51hrs | Views
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister and exiled G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has joined the bandwagon of those calling for the resignation of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba for allegedly violating sections of the constitution and resulting in the public no longer have confidence in ZEC.

"4/4 Chigumba must go because public confidence in ZEC is now ZERO. Her conduct as @ZECzim Chairperson has violated constitutional provisions regarding the qualities required of a person holding such a high office, especially sections 237(2)(b)&amp;(c) and 238(4) of the Constitution!" reads Moyo's tweet.

Section 238 (4) requires members of the commission to be citizens chosen for their integrity and experience and competent in the conduct of affairs in the public or private sector.

Former Sunday Mail editor and ex Zanu PF employee, Edmund Kudzayi made sensational claims about Chigumba being involved in a sexual relationship with Zanu PF cabinet minister Winston Chitando.

Chigumba has come under the spotlight since her appointment as ZEC chairperson. Calls for her resignation have been growing louder by the day with the opposition accusing her of running the electoral body in a partisan manner.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days