Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa employing violence against other Alliance partners

by Staff Reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 16:19hrs | Views
The following is a press statement released by Transform Zimbabwe National Organizing Secretary Tichaona Saurombe, who is contesting in the Harare South Constituency under the MDC Alliance banner.

*URGENT RELEASE*

I write this with a heavy heart. On Wednesday, one of my campaign team members, Sipepelapa, was abducted and tortured by thugs sent by Shadreck Mashayamombe in Harare South. This brazen act happened in broad daylight. The ordeal lasted for over three hours as we searched everywhere to locate our member's whereabouts. I reported the matter to the police (RRB N# 3609669) but much to our surprise nothing was done to apprehend the culprits. The complicity of the police in the matter baffled us.

This incident comes a few days after Mashayamombe  threatened to destroy my political carrier for standing as the MDC Alliance's Harare South official candidate. He has instructed his thugs to intimidate my teams. They have failed to wow supporters even with much funding received from Grace Mugabe. He is realising that they have lost the plot and are now showing their true criminal intentions.

Of all the people, Mashayamombe cannot elbow us out of Harare South. He is not part of our electoral pact as MDC Alliance. As Transform Zimbabwe we will not accept any violation of the Alliance Agreement by the MDCT who are seeking to impose Mashayamombe and forcing the Alliance  to have double candidates in this constituency.

I again remind our erstwhile detractors that l will not give in to their machinations. My resolve to stand for our democratic space is unshakable. The violent and murderous Mashayamombe is running scared seeing the momentum we have built in Harare South. The  constituency is fully behind my candidature and they will make good their choice come July 30.

MDC Alliance Harare South
Tichaona Saurombe

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - social media

Comments

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2003 toyota coaster

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

2009 toyota hiace

Dstv supply & installation

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

47 mins ago | 583 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1102 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 878 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1684 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2065 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4860 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4233 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 869 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2153 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days