Zapu blasts Mnangagwa over mobile message

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZAPU spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mlungisi Moyo over their whatsapp messages asking him to vote for them.Maphosa is a candidate for his party in Bulawayo Central.He accused Zanu-PF and its leaders for contributing immensely to the demise of Matabeleland since the time of Gukurahundi."First I will never vote for you (Mnangagwa) because of your complicity in Gukurahundi-that genocide your Zanu government committed on my Zapu and perceived people of Ndebele extraction. Secondly, I can't and will never vote for you because you are no different from former President Robert Mugabe," Maphosa posted on facebook.He said the same corruption witnessed under Mugabe, is witnessed under Mnangagwa."The same poverty under Mugabe still prevails. The same banking queues under Mugabe still prevail, meaning that the same cash shortages are still with us," he said.He said the same junta that propped Mugabe today props Mangagwa up after staging a coup in November of 2017."You have been Mugabe's henchman since fifty years ago, having been together with him in government for thirty seven years. As such, there is really no difference between yourself and Mugabe," Maphosa lasted out."About your request that I vote for Mlungisi Moyo, here is my response; first, I will never vote for Zanu-PF in it's current state. This party of yours, whether in Lacoste or G40 form, has never had good intentions for Bulawayo and it's people."He said he will never consider voting for an illegal money changer especially with the problems of cash shortages which the likes of Mlungisi have contributed by goading cash."In fact I'm surprised you forward such characters as candidates. Liyasidelela," he said.