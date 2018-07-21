Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa laments arrest of NSSA official

by Stephen Jakes
21 Jul 2018 at 16:20hrs | Views
Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has lamented the arrest of National Social Security Authority Chief Property Officer Kurauone Chihota since 2016.

"In a sad development Kurauone Chihota, Chief Property Officer, NSSA from August 2016 has been arrested. A good young man and true professional who happened not to agree with Vela& the Board's activities," Mliswa said.

He said Goodson Nguni, Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission official allegedly corrupt himself, caused the arrest of Chihota on allegations of corruption and to date he is still arrested.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #NSSA, #Mliswa, #Arrest

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days