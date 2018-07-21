Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC has not yet commenced voter education in Tsholotsho

by Stephen Jakes
21 Jul 2018 at 16:21hrs | Views
Zanu-PF ward 2 Chairperson Moses Makumbe vice Francis Makumbe intimidated villagers in Goromonzi East,Murungweni Village Ward 2 On 16 July the Makumbe brothers forced villagers to convene in Murungweni village.

Zimbabwe Peace Project said during the meeting, Alfred Tigere and Cephas Makachiveyi were cited as typical examples of opposition supporters who would face the music after the elections.

"They reiterated that if by any chance an election runoff is called for, the two suspected opposition supporters will be the first to be killed. They told villagers during the meeting that they were going to hire thugs from Mutoko to commit the heinous crimes," said ZPP.

"In Chakari Constituency Ward2 Clemence Sibanda was taken to Kadoma where he was interrogated by party youths namely John Khumalo ,Prosper Machafa and Pedzisai Chadenga in front of his uncle Edwin Masukume who is contesting to be a councillor in Kadoma urban on Zanu-PF ticket . Clemence was forced to renounce Mdc and also forced to wear Zanu-PF t/shirt ."

ZPP said MDC Alliance supporter Washy Viola was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by Zanu-PF supporters led by Percy Chiwashira and one known as Jamu after the victim refused to give them chairs for their meeting.

"Washy Viola was forced to seek refuge at a nearby Mapfumo village.police said they are investigating," said ZPP.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Razor wire supply & installation

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

2009 toyota hiace

2015 mitsubishi fuso

Stands

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Dstv supply & installation

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

48 mins ago | 595 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1110 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1687 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2068 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4863 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4238 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2156 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days