ZEC has not yet commenced voter education in Tsholotsho

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu-PF ward 2 Chairperson Moses Makumbe vice Francis Makumbe intimidated villagers in Goromonzi East,Murungweni Village Ward 2 On 16 July the Makumbe brothers forced villagers to convene in Murungweni village.Zimbabwe Peace Project said during the meeting, Alfred Tigere and Cephas Makachiveyi were cited as typical examples of opposition supporters who would face the music after the elections."They reiterated that if by any chance an election runoff is called for, the two suspected opposition supporters will be the first to be killed. They told villagers during the meeting that they were going to hire thugs from Mutoko to commit the heinous crimes," said ZPP."In Chakari Constituency Ward2 Clemence Sibanda was taken to Kadoma where he was interrogated by party youths namely John Khumalo ,Prosper Machafa and Pedzisai Chadenga in front of his uncle Edwin Masukume who is contesting to be a councillor in Kadoma urban on Zanu-PF ticket . Clemence was forced to renounce Mdc and also forced to wear Zanu-PF t/shirt ."ZPP said MDC Alliance supporter Washy Viola was left with facial injuries after being assaulted by Zanu-PF supporters led by Percy Chiwashira and one known as Jamu after the victim refused to give them chairs for their meeting."Washy Viola was forced to seek refuge at a nearby Mapfumo village.police said they are investigating," said ZPP.