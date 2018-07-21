Dabengwa address MDC Alliance rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa, for the first time, appeared at an MDC Alliance rally to be addressed by party president Nelson Chamisa today.The rally has been set for White City Stadium, the venue of last month's ugly incident where a bomb blast killed two people, while injuring several others.Dabengwa pulled out of the presidential race last month and declared Zapu's full support for Chamisa.The two opposition leaders had laid a foundation for their working relationship when they appended their signatures to a pact, on June 12, that sought to build a solid relationship to unseat the ruling Zanu-PF in the forthcoming plebiscite.But unlike other alliance partners, Zapu had not been attending the on-going MDC Alliance rallies.Today's rally, dubbed the presidential star and crossover rally will therefore see the former Home Affairs minister being officially unveiled to the people of the second city."Zapu will indeed be guests at MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo tomorrow (Saturday)," Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told the Daily News."This is after we accepted the invitation to grace the meeting, obviously in line with the political cooperation between our parties. Our president Dabengwa will address the meeting. He will be accompanied by members of his national executive and other party structures," he said."It's the first time we are holding meetings together. It will be the first time for president Dabengwa to address the combined gatherings, also the first time for MDC Alliance's Chamisa," Maphosa said.The Zapu spokesperson said this was a sign that the agreement between the two leaders was no child's play."This means there is movement on the cooperation agreement."These are signs both parties are seriously considering the benefits a united front has for the suffering Zimbabwean masses. It's positive movement."MDC spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo confirmed Chamisa's rally."The rally is on and the president (Chamisa) is coming unless something earth-shuttering happens. As for Dabengwa yes just like all our Alliance partners he will be there," Khumalo said.