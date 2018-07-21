Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa address MDC Alliance rally

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 16:25hrs | Views
Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa, for the first time, appeared at an MDC Alliance rally to be addressed by party president Nelson Chamisa today.

The rally has been set for White City Stadium, the venue of last month's ugly incident where a bomb blast killed two people, while injuring several others.

Dabengwa pulled out of the presidential race last month and declared Zapu's full support for Chamisa.

The two opposition leaders had laid a foundation for their working relationship when they appended their signatures to a pact, on June 12, that sought to build a solid relationship to unseat the ruling Zanu-PF in the forthcoming plebiscite.

But unlike other alliance partners, Zapu had not been attending the on-going MDC Alliance rallies.

Today's rally, dubbed the presidential star and crossover rally will therefore see the former Home Affairs minister being officially unveiled to the people of the second city.

"Zapu will indeed be guests at MDC Alliance rally in Bulawayo tomorrow (Saturday)," Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told the Daily News.

"This is after we accepted the invitation to grace the meeting, obviously in line with the political cooperation between our parties. Our president Dabengwa will address the meeting. He will be accompanied by members of his national executive and other party structures," he said.

"It's the first time we are holding meetings together. It will be the first time for president Dabengwa to address the combined gatherings, also the first time for MDC Alliance's Chamisa," Maphosa said.

The Zapu spokesperson said this was a sign that the agreement between the two leaders was no child's play.

"This means there is movement on the cooperation agreement.

"These are signs both parties are seriously considering the benefits a united front has for the suffering Zimbabwean masses. It's positive movement."

MDC spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo confirmed Chamisa's rally.

"The rally is on and the president (Chamisa) is coming unless something earth-shuttering happens. As for Dabengwa yes just like all our Alliance partners he will be there," Khumalo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Dabengwa, #MDC, #Alliance

Comments

2005 nissan navara

2003 toyota coaster

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

46 mins ago | 568 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1087 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 870 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2735 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 774 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1676 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2063 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4850 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4223 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2148 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days