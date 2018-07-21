Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh war of words

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 16:25hrs | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and his colleague-turned-political rival, Thokozani Khupe, are accusing and counter-accusing each other of working with the ruling Zanu-PF.

This comes as the courts are yet to determine which faction of the MDC is the bona-fide owner of the party trademark after Chamisa lodged an application at the High Court.

Addressing party supporters in Karoi on Thursday, the MDC Alliance leader alleged that Khupe was working with the ruling party to rig the July 30 harmonised elections.

"I heard there are some who are calling themselves MDC-T here. There is no longer MDC-T. It has expired because it has outlived its usefulness. We now have the MDC Alliance. We have our daughter who was troublesome and we said you can't fight the vision of the visionary.

"We said you are causing divisions. We told Khupe that you are wrong. She said she wants to be a president even of a burial society. We said to her you have demons.
Beware of her, she has tried to rig the election, helping Zanu-PF. Don't vote for that party, her party is called MDC-Tokoloshe. If you vote for her, tokoloshes will terrorise you at your homes," said Chamisa.

He claimed the letter T was used to distinguish the original MDC, then headed by Morgan Tsvangirai — now late — party from the other splinter formation that emerged in 2005.

"I want to educate Khupe and her brother (MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu) that the party has never been called MDC-T. The party is called MDC but we have used a distinguishing mark for the purpose of election. We then added T to distinguish it from other MDC but it does not change the name of the party. Now it's MDC Alliance…

"I authored that constitution but I feel sorry for Gutu because he is a bad lawyer, he doesn't understand legal issues. The party is called the Movement for Democratic Change. We started this party with the likes of (Welshman) Ncube, (Tendai) Biti and we are now working together again. Tsvangirai told us to unite. I respect the vision of the visionary. We want to go forward following the visions of our visionary, Tsvangirai," said Chamisa.

During the same rally, Biti described Gutu as a "bush lawyer" after being asked by Chamisa to assess Gutu's legal competence.

Khupe broke away from the mainstream MDC after losing her battle with Chamisa over who should succeed Tsvangirai.

She now leads a faction of the MDC and is one of 23 presidential candidates in the July 30 election.

Their fallout can be traced back to Chamisa's appointment as one of the opposition party's vice presidents, along with Elias Mudzuri, a development which Khupe felt was meant to elbow her out of the MDC succession matrix.

Contacted for comment on Chamisa's attack, Gutu said the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, whom he described as childish, was the one who had all along been working with the ruling party.

"Chamisa always talks a lot of childish hogwash. He is trapped in a world of childish fantasies. Anyway, who takes Chamisa seriously anyway, besides his drunken band of uncouth vanguards and thugs?

"President Thokozani Khupe is not working with Zanu-PF. If anything, it is Chamisa himself who is being funded by Grace and Robert Mugabe. Chamisa has been doing business with the Mugabes for several years. He should just shut up," said Gutu.

The former MDC spokesperson, who is now the second in command in Khupe's faction, also had no kind words for Biti.

"As for Biti, he is a mental patient. He is a brainwashed self-hater who has got a very low opinion of all black people, including himself. In his warped and twisted mind, he thinks all black people are inferior to whites.

"That's why he unashamedly gives idiotic promises of bringing truckloads of foreign currency from white people outside the country in the unlikely event that their collapsing so-called alliance wins the elections. He is a foul-mouthed idiot. I am one of the very few black lawyers who have set up a highly successful law practice from a very young age. Just check my record," said an angry Gutu.

Chamisa and Mnangagwa are widely touted as front-runners in the battle to lead Zimbabwe after the July 30 polls.

Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of the original and united MDC which was led by Tsvangirai — whose death ignited a damaging leadership tussle within the country's largest opposition party.

The MDC Alliance includes Biti's People's Democratic Party, Welshman Ncube's MDC, Jacob Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira, the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats which is led by Mathias Guchutu and the Zimbabwe People First led by Agrippa Mutambara.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Chamisa, #Khupe, #War

Comments

2005 nissan navara

2003 toyota coaster

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

46 mins ago | 564 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1085 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 774 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1674 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2060 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4848 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4220 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2148 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days