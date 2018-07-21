Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T breaks into panel beater's premises

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 16:34hrs
A Gwanda panel beating company is mulling taking legal action against MDC-T's Bulawayo branch after some officials allegedly broke into its premises and towed off a vehicle that they had been left for repairs six years ago without paying the $1 000 debt owed to the company.

Speaking to the ZBC News, the proprietor of Majongosi Panel Beaters Mr Velile Mhlanga said the Toyota Dyna registered under Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga was brought for servicing in 2012.

While a payment of $300 was made three years after completion of the job, Mr Mhlanga said the political party owed him $1 000 in storage charges.

He said he was, however, recently left shell shocked after one Mr Limukani Ndlovu of the MDC-T and his accomplices stormed into his workplace and towed away the vehicle without offsetting the outstanding amount.

"They stormed into my premises last week after breaking the padlock at the gate. As I tried to reason with Limukani Ndlovu, the people he was travelling with started towing the vehicle as it had no front tyres. I told Limukani to ask his accomplices not to take the car without paying for it but my pleas fell on deaf ears," he said.

Mr Mhlanga who has since made a report to the police expressed disappointment that the opposition party used violent means, when an amicable solution could have been found to address the issue.

"It's interesting that the MDC is always accusing some parties of violence but they themselves are engaging in violent behaviour. I have been hoping that after this incident they will come to their senses and come up with a payment plan but I have not heard from them so they leave me with no choice but to take the legal route," he said.

Contacted for comment, MDC-T Deputy Secretary General Mr Nyoni professed ignorance about the matter and referred this news crew to the party's regional administrator Ms Khanye Mlandwa who said the party had settled its $300 debt through a former employee of the company one Mr Nyathi and as such had the right to its vehicle.



Source - zbc
More on: #MDC-T, #Premises, #Panel

Most Popular In 7 Days