Mashonaland East promises over 85% for Zanu-PF

Mashonaland East has promised President Emmerson Mnangagwa over 85 percent vote from the province in the harmonised elections.Mashonaland East once again showed its dominance as a Zanu-PF stronghold by hosting one of the biggest and well-attended rallies so far.Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza assured President Mnangagwa that the party should not expect anything less than 85 percent of the vote during the harmonised elections.Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga chronicled President Mnangagwa's illustrious history starting from the formative years of the liberation struggle making him the most suitable presidential candidate for the revolutionary party.The President was also introduced to party's candidates in the harmonised elections from the National Assembly, senatorial, women's quota, provincial council and local government dubbed, "Team Mash East".