Chamisa threatens again

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2018 at 19:34hrs | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has again threatened anarchy in the event the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission fails to give in to the political formation demands saying Tuesday's meeting should produce their desired results or the nation risks total unrest.

Addressing his party supporters at the rally, Advocate Chamisa said Tuesday is the d day for ZEC to concede to the printing of a new ballot paper under their supervision or risk having the country ungovernable.

ZAPU president Mr Dabengwa said his decision to support Chamisa came after opposition parties failed to come up with a single presidential candidate for this year's harmonised elections.

The MDC Alliance tried to appeal to the Bulawayo electorate by introducing the late Father Zimbabwe's son Sibangilizwe Nkomo who also attended the rally but said he was there to appeal for peace amongst Zimbabweans ahead of the polls.



Source - zbc

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days