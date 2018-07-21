Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa says, 'era of land seizures from white farmers is over'

by AP
21 Jul 2018 at 19:45hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe were deeply unpopular and contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country.

Just 3% points now separate former Mugabe deputy Mnangagwa and leading opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa, according to a new survey by the Afrobarometer research group. It surveyed 2 400 voters across the country between June 25 and July 6.

Source - AP

