Mnangagwa says, 'era of land seizures from white farmers is over'

Sights from Mnangagwa's "Whites Interface Rally" at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare! pic.twitter.com/Cj1SScJ75q — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 21, 2018

ED has asked to meet white Zimbabweans this morning. Interesting scenes at Borrowdale Racecourse. White people are wearing ZANU PF regalia. Some say they came because they thought it was fake news, while others say it's time for change and they want to hear what ED is offering pic.twitter.com/tGfXGG4sFh — Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) July 21, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's whites only rally in Harare today that has people talking pic.twitter.com/BcYCXDUDyk — Kholwani Nyathi (@kholwaninyathi) July 21, 2018

Whites in Harare at a rally, oh well, meeting, where President Mnangagwa was to address them. Povo will not get tea and cakes. Levels pic.twitter.com/8ZMeUvIfnL — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) July 21, 2018

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe were deeply unpopular and contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country.Just 3% points now separate former Mugabe deputy Mnangagwa and leading opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa, according to a new survey by the Afrobarometer research group. It surveyed 2 400 voters across the country between June 25 and July 6.Campaigning ahead of the July 30 vote, the first without Mugabe since independence, has been peaceful but the opposition worries about possible fraud and the military's role.